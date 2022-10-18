Clive 'N' Wrench Launches February 203 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Numskull Games and developer Dinosaur Bytes announced the platformer, Clive ‘N’ Wrench, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in February 2023.

Physical standard and Collector’s Editions will be available on the PS5, PS4, and Switch. The Collector’s Editions includes a copy of the game, soundtrack, character cards, magnet, and a full-color manual.

"Clive ‘N’ Wrench has been a huge part of my life over the past 10 years," said game creator and lead developer Rob Wass. "This project has been a real labor of love for me. I’m beyond excited for everyone to get their hands on Clive ‘N’ Wrench when it launches early next year."

Clive ‘N’ Wrench is a brilliantly crafted 3D platforming paradise full of challenges, collectables, and charismatic characters. Starring Clive the rabbit and best friend Wrench, the monkey on his back, players will jump, roll, hover, and spin their way through time and space in a magical 1950’s refrigerator, on a heroic quest to thwart the tyrannical Dr Daucus.

Players will adventure through the prehistoric ice age in Iceceratops, to ancient Egypt in Tempus Tombs, and even across the Wild West in 11 distinct levels each with its own boss battles with varying difficulties. Clive ‘N’ Wrench has been tailored for both experienced players and newcomers alike.

Inspired by genre classics like Spyro the Dragon and Jak & Daxter, Clive ‘N’ Wrench began its journey back in 2011 by sole developer and superfan, Rob Wass. Off the back of designing maps for Epic Games‘ Unreal Tournament and creating entire towns in Rockstar’s early 3D Grand Theft Auto games (III, Vice City, and San Andreas), Rob has used his industry knowledge and love for 3D platformers to shape the look, feel and animation of each move in the game’s diverse skill set.

