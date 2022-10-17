FIFA 23 Dominates the French Charts Once Again - Sales

/ 546 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The entire top five on the French charts for week 39, 2022 are the different versions of FIFA 23, according to SELL.

The PlayStation 4 version remained in first place, the PlayStation 5 remained in second, the Nintendo Switch version is up one spot to third place, and the Xbox One is down one spot to fourth place. The Xbox Series X version fell out of the top five.

Gran Turismo 5 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

FIFA 23 Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West

Xbox Series X|S

FIFA 23 FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Forza Horizon 5

PS4 FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 F1 22 Xbox One FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch FIFA 23 Splatoon 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC FIFA 23 Farming Simulator 22 Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles