Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed to April 2023

Developer Dramatic Labs announced the narrative adventure game, Star Trek: Resurgence, has been delayed from 2022 to April 2023. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox one, and PC.

"The team at Dramatic Labs would like to update you on the progress of Star Trek: Resurgence," reads a tweet from Dramatic Labs.

"Production has been advancing steadily all summer, but we have made the difficult decision to move our release date out of 2022 in order to give the game a final coat of polish, and create a truly immersive Star Trek experience.

"We are planning to release Star Trek: Resurgence in April 2023 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

"Our love and admiration for Star Trek is instrumental to this decision. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, and this continues to be a passion project for everyone here. We are incredibly grateful – and excited – to be able to work within a universe that means so much to so many.

"We can’t wait for you to see it all and look forward to taking you on an adventure unlike any Star Trek game that’s come before. In the meantime here’s some of our latest work."

