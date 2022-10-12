Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Service to End on January 11, 2023 - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

Square Enix announced the Free-to-play battle royale game, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, service will end on January 11, 2023 at 12:00 a, PT / 3:00 am ET / 7:00 am UTC.

Shinra Credits are no longer available in the in-game shop, however, remaining Shinra Credits can still be used until the servers are shut down.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of service for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. We will be ending service at 07:00 UTC on January 11, 2023," reads the announcement from Square Enix.

"Despite all our efforts to bring you regular updates with fresh and exciting content, we haven’t been able to deliver the experience that we were hoping to, and that you all deserve, so we have made the extremely tough decision to end service for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier.

"We would like to thank you all for supporting us over the past year.

"Although there is only a little less than three months until service ends, we will continue to make updates during this time, so we hope you will continue to enjoy Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier until the very end."

[End of Service Notice]



We are regretful to announce that we will be ending service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER at 07:00 UTC on January 11, 2023.



We would like to thank you all for all your support over the past year.https://t.co/XvNOVv2EVs#FF7FS pic.twitter.com/aNVI4iHle4 — FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER_EN｜FF7FS (@FFVII_FS_EN) October 12, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles