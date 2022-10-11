Take-Two CEO: Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition is Good for the Industry - News

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview with TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman and reported by Yahoo! said he is in favor of Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

He doesn't view competition as a threat and sees Microsoft as an ally. Zelnick sees the acquisition as a good move for the gaming industry.

"Ultimately the consumer votes, and if we create great hits, which is our business, then consumers will show up, and no one can take that away from us," he said.

"he entertainment business is the antithesis of a fungible commoditized business. Every title stands alone. So it sort of doesn’t compete with anything else and yet, it’s highly competitive in a way. In other words, we compete with everything and we compete with nothing. You can’t replace one of our titles with another title."

Zelnick says Take-Two is focused on itself during the current landscape with the potential of a recession and consumers having less money to spend.

"Now and then, you have a bad year in the entertainment business," Zelnick said. "You have to be capitalized well enough to withstand that and give your teams confidence that they’re gonna live to play another bet."

Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) last week voted to approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition with no restrictions. Brazil's CADE is the second regulatory body confirmed to have approved the acquisition following Saudi Arabia's competition authority in August.

Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard was announced in January of this year and still needs approval from several regulators around the world.

