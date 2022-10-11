Meta Acquires Twisted Pixel, Armature Studio, and Camouflaj - News

Meta announced it has acquired developers Twisted Pixel, Armature Studio, and Camouflaj.

Twisted Pixel is known for The Maw,‘Splosion Man,Ms. Splosion Man, Comic Jumper, LocoCycle, andWilson's Heart. Armature Studio developed the virtual reality version of Resident Evil 4. They also recently released Where the Heart Leads. Camouflaj is the studio that developed Marvel's Iron Man VR and Republique.

"We announced during Connect that the Camouflaj team recently joined Oculus Studios, as did Twisted Pixel (Wilson’s Heart, Path of the Warrior) and Armature Studio, the team behind Resident Evil 4 on Meta Quest 2," reads the announcement post.

"It’ll be a while before we can reveal what they’re working on, but we’re excited to continue working with and supporting these developers as they bring ambitious and forward-thinking games to VR."

