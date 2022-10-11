Rumor: Sony to Ship 30 Million PS5 Consoles Next Fiscal Year - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,153 Views
Sony is looking to ship 30 million PlayStation 5 consoles in its 2023 fiscal year that runs from April 2023 to March 2024, according to multiple sources who spoke with Insider Gaming.
Sony for the current fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023) is looking to ship 18 million PS5 consoles. Sony Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki earlier this year said he feels good Sony is able to get the components and parts to reach 18 million.
Senior Analyst at MST Financial David Gibson reported Sony Interactive Entertainment sea shipments to the US in September were up by over 400 percent year-over-year. It should be noted this will include more than PS5 consoles and some of this stock will be used for the God of War: Ragnarök launch.
Lots of reports of improved PS5 supply in the past few months, but no data until now. Import data into the US confirms that Sony Interactive (PlayStation) shipments in Sept were +400% YoY. Yes you read that right. Some of that will go into inventory for GoW launch for sure. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/SvC6xTPQxs— David Gibson (@gibbogame) October 11, 2022
Improvements to shipments is a good sign for a console that has been severely supply constrained in the majority of countries it is available in.
Total PS5 shipment figures as of June 30, 2022 reached 21.7 million units.
If Sony is able to reach its 18 million shipment figure for the current fiscal year it would put PS5 shipments at 37.3 million in March 2023. If the sources are correct that Sony plans to ship 30 million PS5 consoles in the 2023 fiscal year, it would put PS5 shipments at 67.3 million units in March 2024.
To compare, the Sony had shipped 40.1 million PS4 consoles at the end of the 2015 fiscal year, which would be when the PS5 will reach 37.3 million shipped, according to Sony's forecast. PS4 reached 60.1 million units the following year, which would mean the PS5 will take the lead when you align the launches.
As always this should be treated as a rumor until we get an official forecast from Sony.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I don't believe it.
Kinda my thoughts. Unless all the supply issues are magically resolved in 6 months, I don't know how it's possible.
Well the ps5 would be about 7 million above ps4 at the same time in its life by march 2024. PS5 should be able to pull that off no problem.
Prediction march 2024.
PS5 65 million
XB 40 million
I don't believe it. That would be more than any PS console has ever sold in a single year and it would be 150% what the PS4 did at the height of it's life.
If the PS5 were to do this it would be the best year for any home console in history. Even the Switch fell just short of 30M selling around 29 Million fiscal year 2020.
However, 30 million for the PS5 seems insane considering the fact that the best year for any PS console was the PS2 in 2002 with 22 Million sold, 30 million would smash PS's record. I honestly don't see it happening even if Sony is able to get enough parts unless they want a huge amount of surplus.
The PS5 in Japan is mostly non-existent which is a big market to miss out on. The consoles that sold close to 30M had a big presence in Japan, PS5 won't have that, so it'll need to sell an absurdly high amount in NA, Europe and ROTW to get to 30 M, it would easily need to break sales records in those regions by quite a big margin, and I dont see that happening especially with PS5 getting a price jump and Xbox attaining higher market share.
Something about this confuses me. If shipments were up 400% YoY for September, then why is the PS5 still 16% down YoY? I know they are talking shipped, not sold but it still seems confusing. Are retailers just sitting on inventory... waiting for Sony to give the okay to sell?
What was the shipment last September compared to what they say they shipped this September?
Well AMD/Intel/Nvidia are not selling much, wonder why? Consoles are going to sell a lot, lot more. I'll probably be building a Zen 5 rig soon.
Well if they can actually do it then by all means, 30 mil is a LOT but with all the pent up the demand I don't think it would be crazy excessive if possible. Sounds like a pipe dream though to be honest.
Would be completely unprecedented for a home console and I’m actually curious if the demand even exists to support that level of production. Not exactly comparable, but Nvidia, Intel, and AMD shipments are all way down, and Zen 4’s launch has apparently seen extremely slow sales.
I worry we are going to see an industry wide oversupply due to an over correction to the demand levels seen in 2020-2022.
I hope the demand really is that high. With Microsoft's lineup for 2023 looking strong I would love to see record setting sales for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Sounds nice, maybe I'll finally be able to order one without having to wait nine months to get it.
I know that it got better in sept. but here it is still almost impossible to see any Play Station Five on the shelves :(
I haven't seen one PS5 in stock here either. Switch has by far the most stock at my local retailers, followed by Series S. Series X is available sometimes and other times there aren't any.
I am hoping it is a good sign that even just some retailers are able to get stock and not have them sellout in a matter of minutes.
Probably depends a lot on the country you live in. Where I live I have yet to ever see a single PS5 on store shelves, and if I'd order one online right now from pretty much the only place that allows me to do so I'd get it somewhere around next July. Hopefully the increased stock will eventually make its way here too.
That's pretty high. My guess is they have a few games hidden that they want to hype everyone up for next year. Plus the third party already announced. I can see them still not meeting demand even with 30m.
Yeah, they would def have to have. I'm curious what they have in store to help them reach that hardware number.
Spider Man 2 is quite likely unless it gets delayed, since it's currently scheduled for 2023 (most likely late in the year), Wolverine is probably further off.