Rumor: Sony to Ship 30 Million PS5 Consoles Next Fiscal Year

posted 4 hours ago

Sony is looking to ship 30 million PlayStation 5 consoles in its 2023 fiscal year that runs from April 2023 to March 2024, according to multiple sources who spoke with Insider Gaming.

Sony for the current fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023) is looking to ship 18 million PS5 consoles. Sony Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki earlier this year said he feels good Sony is able to get the components and parts to reach 18 million.

Senior Analyst at MST Financial David Gibson reported Sony Interactive Entertainment sea shipments to the US in September were up by over 400 percent year-over-year. It should be noted this will include more than PS5 consoles and some of this stock will be used for the God of War: Ragnarök launch.

Improvements to shipments is a good sign for a console that has been severely supply constrained in the majority of countries it is available in.

Total PS5 shipment figures as of June 30, 2022 reached 21.7 million units.

If Sony is able to reach its 18 million shipment figure for the current fiscal year it would put PS5 shipments at 37.3 million in March 2023. If the sources are correct that Sony plans to ship 30 million PS5 consoles in the 2023 fiscal year, it would put PS5 shipments at 67.3 million units in March 2024.

To compare, the Sony had shipped 40.1 million PS4 consoles at the end of the 2015 fiscal year, which would be when the PS5 will reach 37.3 million shipped, according to Sony's forecast. PS4 reached 60.1 million units the following year, which would mean the PS5 will take the lead when you align the launches.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until we get an official forecast from Sony.

