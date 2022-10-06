Need for Speed Unbound Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Criterion Games have announced Need for Speed Unbound for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin. It will launch on December 2.

Race against the clock, outsmart the cops and qualify each week for the Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge, the Grand. Fill your garage with precision-tuned custom machines, dress in your own unique style and exclusive attire and light up the streets with a soundtrack that echoes from every corner of the world.

The World is Your Canvas

Bring graffiti to life with a completely new visual style, combining the latest street art with the most realistic cars ever seen in Need for Speed. Access a new toolkit full of energetic visual and sound effects, including Burst Nitrous, a new boosting element for dizzying speed.

Express Yourself to the Full Extent of Your Abilities

Go to meet-ups and show off your style with a host of items from the world’s latest fashions, including exclusive gear. Then take your machine’s style to the next level and transform it with unique wraps and cut-outs to match your legendary custom machine, take the lead in races and strike your own winning pose to stand out from the crowd.

Find Freedom as it Flows

A soundtrack featuring some of the pioneering artists of the modern hip-hop scene, including A$AP Rocky and AWGE, delivers an original, genre-defying selection of songs. The original music was created by French producer Brodinsky. The songs, which lean on various hip-hop expressions from around the world, embody the underground culture itself, which is the heart of Lakeshore.

