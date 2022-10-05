PS5 Stock in September Was Reportedly 'Surprisingly Good' - Sales

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring has reported his retail sources say that PlayStation 5 stock in September worldwide was "surprisingly good." One of the sources say PS5 stock is the best it has has been in over a year.

"According to my retail sources, PS5 availability worldwide during September was 'surprisingly good'", said Dring. "One source told me it was the best it's been for over a year. Looking forward to seeing that data."

One Twitter user replied to Dring saying they "expect to see a record-breaking Q4 2022" for PS5 and Dring agreed.

With one week left of September to go, VGChartz estimates for September are already on par or ahead of the best-selling months for the PS5 in 2022. The last week of September saw the launch of FIFA 23, which preliminary data is showing was a strong week for PS5 sales.

