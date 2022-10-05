PS5 Stock in September Was Reportedly 'Surprisingly Good' - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 492 Views
The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring has reported his retail sources say that PlayStation 5 stock in September worldwide was "surprisingly good." One of the sources say PS5 stock is the best it has has been in over a year.
"According to my retail sources, PS5 availability worldwide during September was 'surprisingly good'", said Dring. "One source told me it was the best it's been for over a year. Looking forward to seeing that data."
One Twitter user replied to Dring saying they "expect to see a record-breaking Q4 2022" for PS5 and Dring agreed.
With one week left of September to go, VGChartz estimates for September are already on par or ahead of the best-selling months for the PS5 in 2022. The last week of September saw the launch of FIFA 23, which preliminary data is showing was a strong week for PS5 sales.
According to my retail sources, PS5 availability worldwide during September was 'surprisingly good'. One source told me it was the best it's been for over a year. Looking forward to seeing that data— Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) October 5, 2022
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I hope the ps5 has a great quarter of seasons, with the release of god of war ragnorok sales can go up a lot
Q4 is after the holidays.From January is the new stock?And for holidays?Only 3.9M like 2021?This is the third year in life cycle.7.5M in First and 11.5 M only in second
One of my friends was trying to get one since a month and he was able to buy one last week. So I would say that it was def better :) (He got the bundle edition with Horizon)
Must not have been this good since PS5 are still being sold way above MSRP on Ebay. Maybe scalper are starting to ease a little since it isn't as profitable as before but I would not qualify the situation as 'good' in any way.