Purple Ray Studio Announces Platformer Boti - News

/ 116 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Purple Ray Studio has announced 3D platformer and action-adventure game, Boti, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

Read details on the game below:

Venture into a hidden world inside a computer—explore its secrets and save it from viruses! Boti is a dynamic combination of 3D platformer and action-adventure game. Play solo or with a friend in seamless drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Take on the role of a cute, energetic bot named Boti, a data courier who lives in a dynamic world hidden inside a computer!

Platforming

Use dynamic platforming moves such as double jump, dash, hover, climb, and more!

Files

Gather data files scattered throughout the system. Collect and upload them for rewards!

Sliding

Glide down musical slides that play tunes as you go!

Combat

Fight unique enemies inspired by computer viruses and glitches!

Cooperative Play

Play alone or with a friend—online or split-screen!

Magnetism

Use your built-in magnetism to push and pull objects (or yourself) in awesome combos!

Hovercraft

Hop into a hover-cart to race, drift, and explore!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles