Nintendo Direct: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Presentation Set for October 6

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct Super Mario Bros. Movie Presentation on October 6 at 1:05 pm PT / 4:05 pm ET. It will be available to watch on YouTube.

As the title for the trailer suggests the Nintendo Direct will feature the world premiere trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. There will be no video game information shown at the Direct.

View a new visual for the Super Mario Bros. movie below:

Tune in at 1:05 p.m. PT on 10/6 for a #NintendoDirect: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).



📽️: https://t.co/I868SmSpV2 pic.twitter.com/hqlO0SfLbe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 4, 2022

