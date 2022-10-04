By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Direct: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Presentation Set for October 6

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 354 Views

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct Super Mario Bros. Movie Presentation on October 6 at 1:05 pm PT / 4:05 pm ET. It will be available to watch on YouTube.

As the title for the trailer suggests the Nintendo Direct will feature the world premiere trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. There will be no video game information shown at the Direct.

View a new visual for the Super Mario Bros. movie below:

1 Comments
Kakadu18 (3 hours ago)

I hope it's going to be fun.

