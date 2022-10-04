SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Arrives in 2023 - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios announced SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Also announced is the BFF Edition priced at $249.99 / £219.99 / €249.99. It includes the following content:

A standard copy of the game

Cosmic Victory statue (25 centimeters / 9.8 inches)

Inflatable Patrick (50 centimeters / 19.7 inches)

BFF amulet with necklace

Set of four costume miniature bouncing balls

Set of four placemats

Downloadable content “Costume Pack”

Special box

View the BFF Edition trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles