God of War PC Port Studio Working on New Live Service Title With PlayStation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 361 Views
Jetpack Interactive, the studio that worked with Sony Interactive Entertainment to port God of War (2018) to PC, announced it is working with PlayStation once again. The new game from the studio will be a new AAA live service title.
"We are hiring programmers to join our small & nimble team at Jetpack," reads the LinkedIn post from the developer. We’re excited to embark on a new live services title with Sony – and we’re ready to launch. If you’re an experienced game developer and want to join our team to ship a AAA title, reach out!"
Senior Programmer at Jetpack Interactive Michael Kiernan in a response to the LinkedIn post added, "Hey for anyone who’d like a small studio experience while still working on AAA games we’ve been helping Sony out with their God of War games and they like us so much we’re staffing up for another completely different project."
Jetpack Interactive was founded in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. The studio has seven job openings for Engineers.
The PC port of God of War (2018) released for PC on January 14, 2022.
The more live services games Sony do with external studios less games they will need less of internal studios to do it and meet the target they mentioned.
Hope it turns to an acceptable product that likely I won't play since it will be live service.
They were rumored to be working on the PC port of Ragnarok as well. At least one of the developers let that slip on their LinkedIn profile. Sounds like Jetpack is becoming quite the studio for Sony! Wouldn't be surprised if they're acquired one day.
Looks like Sony has more confidence in them, which is great to see!
Now like most things Sony... what is this game JetPack is working on? Excited to find out!