Xbox Looking to Let Players Disable Quick Resume - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 421 Views
The Xbox Series X|S consoles from Microsoft launched with a new feature called Quick Resume that lets players suspend games and immediately resume them where they left when they returned to them.
However, one downside with Quick Resume is that games with online features sometimes have trouble reconnecting to online servers when using the feature.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer responded to an Xbox user on Twitter suggesting that Xbox Series X|S players should be given the option to disable Quick Resume. Spencer said the suggestion makes sense and the team will put on the list of things to look into.
"I still don’t understand how it’s not a feature you can disable, it’s amazing for a lot of games but when it tries to quick resume an online only game it absolutely breaks it and you have to manually quit," tweeted the Xbox users. "If only an option to disable it for such games existed!"
Spencer responded, "Good feature ask, makes sense. We will put it on the list of things to look at."
Good feature ask, makes sense. We will put it on the list of things to look at.— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 29, 2022
Nothing against adding the option, but the solution should it be for no breaks on online games.
I dont use QR for online games. I tend to quit them after my session is done. I only use QR on local single player games. It only makes sense.
I absolutely agree. It's a great feature for some games, and it's more like a bug for online games. I play a lot of Destiny and Halo Infinite. In both cases, if I don't manually quit the games when I end my play session, I come back and quick resume attempts to put me back into a session that no longer exists. It basically wastes a minute or two of time to manually shut down and work back through the boot screens.
If you could turn it off, particularly on a game by game basis, that would be perfect.