Xbox Looking to Let Players Disable Quick Resume

The Xbox Series X|S consoles from Microsoft launched with a new feature called Quick Resume that lets players suspend games and immediately resume them where they left when they returned to them.

However, one downside with Quick Resume is that games with online features sometimes have trouble reconnecting to online servers when using the feature.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer responded to an Xbox user on Twitter suggesting that Xbox Series X|S players should be given the option to disable Quick Resume. Spencer said the suggestion makes sense and the team will put on the list of things to look into.

"I still don’t understand how it’s not a feature you can disable, it’s amazing for a lot of games but when it tries to quick resume an online only game it absolutely breaks it and you have to manually quit," tweeted the Xbox users. "If only an option to disable it for such games existed!"

Spencer responded, "Good feature ask, makes sense. We will put it on the list of things to look at."

Good feature ask, makes sense. We will put it on the list of things to look at. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 29, 2022

