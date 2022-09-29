Sackboy: A Big Adventure Headed to PC on October 27 - News

/ 288 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sumo Digital announced Sackboy: A Big Adventure will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 27.

The PC version will have support for 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, ultrawide monitors, NVIDIA DLSS, and variable refresh rate.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2020.

View a trailer of the PC version of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Take Sackboy on an epic 3D platforming adventure with your friends.

Iconic PlayStation hero Sackboy bursts back into breathtaking action with a huge, fun and frantic 3D multiplayer platforming adventure – and a whole new edgy sackitude!

And here’s what’s going down:

The dastardly Vex (a near-mythical being born of chaos and fear, no less) kidnaps Sackboy’s friends and forces them to build his Topsy Turver.

This most deadly diabolical device will transform Craftworld from a fantastical land of pure imagination and innocent dreams… into a torrid, barren eyesore of nightmares. Ooh the fiend!

But legend tells of a prophecy from deep within the ancient order of the Knitted Knights, Craftworld’s legendary protectors. For only the brave, fearless, chivalrous and, yes, gallant can save the day in an almost too dramatic for words race against time stuffed with danger and peril. So much peril.

Set off alone or with your bravest friends on a whirlwind of capers across the snowiest mountains, the leafiest jungles, the wettest underwater realms and the, uh, spaciest of space colonies.

Take down Vex. Save the sack-folk. Save the day. It’s time to fulfill your destiny, Sackboy. From woolly wonderkid and hessian hero… rise our Knitted Knight.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles