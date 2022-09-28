Don't Expect Nioh on Xbox Platforms, Says Team Ninja President - News

Team Ninja released Nioh and Nioh 2 for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and March 2020, respectively, while they would later be released for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

The director and president of Team Ninja Fumihiko Yasuda in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle was asked if the two games would release on Xbox consoles now that the new IP from the studio Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be releasing on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

"Currently, there’s not really too much of a possibility of having Nioh on Xbox platforms, but we do hope Xbox fans enjoy Wo Long and look forward to that game coming out," said Yasuda. "That’s probably all we can say on that at the moment."

It should be noted Nioh and Nioh 2 were both published by Sony Interactive Entertainment outside of Japan.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in early 2023.

