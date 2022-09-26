Roguelike RPG Sea Horizon Arrives October 20 for Switch; in Early 2023 for PS and Xbox - News

Publisher eastasiasoft partnered with Softstar Entertainment to release developer 45 Studio's roguelike turn-based RPG, Sea Horizon. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 20, and in early 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

In the world of Sea Horizon, every step counts in a journey of survival and high adventure! Sea Horizon is a roguelike turn-based RPG presented in a 3D bird’s eye view of a hex grid map that’s different every time you set out to explore the shattered archipelago of Myrihyn. Choose between a wide variety of characters with their own storied backgrounds and personal motivations. Chart a path across diverse landscapes and treacherous seas as you equip weapons, carefully manage your hunger and health, weigh risk against the potential reward of each side quest, activate blessings to help you along the way and make life-or-death choices in combat!

Traditional role-playing elements like dice rolls and randomized battle cards govern your available actions in Sea Horizon, while wise decisions can stack the deck in your favor. Whether you succeed or fail, new paths will always be open to you in the next attempt, and victory will unlock new playable characters and tales to discover. Will you give rise to new legends in this perilous realm, or will you be among the nameless fallen adventurers who came before?

Key Features:

Traverse a hex map in traditional role-playing style!

Carefully choose your actions using cards and dice rolls in turn-based combat.

Discover hidden locations and unearth treasures to aid in your journey!

Unlock and play as multiple characters, each with unique stories and motivations.

Manage your hunger and health as you weigh risk versus reward in each scenario.

Explore multiple endings as you face randomized locations and events!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

