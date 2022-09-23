Century: Age of Ashes Arrives Next Week for PS5 and PS4 - News

The free-to-play multiplayer dragon battle game, Century: Age of Ashes, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store next week on Monday, September 26 at 1:00 am PT / 4:00 am ET.

The game first released for PC via Steam on December 2, 2021 and for the Xbox Series X|S on March 10, 2022 and Xbox One on July 12, 2022. It is also in development for iOS and Android.

Read details on the game below:

Century: Age of Ashes, the multiplayer dragon battle game is now available for free! Customize your dragon, dive into the arena, and compete to become a legendary Dragoneer. Burn your enemies and rule the skies!

Unleash devastating thunder on your foes with a new character class and a heap of new content in Season 1: A Shadow Over Skeld, out now!

Content included in Season 1:

New Character Class: The Stormraiser

New Map: The Valkürian Sanctuary

New Leveling System: Dragon Pass (over 70 Rewards)

A rich Story Arc unfolding in seven Tomes

New Ranked Season

…and more!

Intense Arena Battles

Compete in intense online games and discover the fast-paced gameplay of Century : Age of Ashes! Dive into the arena alone or with friends and fight for your survival! Three varied game modes ranging from three-versus-three to six-versus-six-versus-six await you: Carnage and Gates of Fire.

Carnage – A six-versus-six killing spree with special power ups appearing in the arena to unleash hell on your opponents. It’s Team Deathmatch, Dragon riders style! Gates of Fire – A unique mode in which two teams clash over possession of the flag. Gain points by flying through special gates around the arena while holding the flag! Spoils of War – Steal gold from mighty creatures & the enemy team while protecting your own gold nest, and adapt to various unexpected situations! Survival – It’s every dragoneer for themselves! Pit against 8 other players in a ferocious and unforgiving free-for-all clash and burn your way until there’s only one left on the battlefield.



Choose Your Class

Experience different play styles with four unique classes, each with their own abilities! Shield and disorient as the Windguard, track and destroy as the Marauder, stealth and trap as the Phantom, or rush and thunder-shock your opponents as the Stormraiser! How will you choose your path to victory?

Full Customization

Your dragon, your style! Century: Age of Ashes offers carefully designed cosmetic items to stand out in the arena. Gain experience as you play and unlock awesome skins to customize your dragon and its rider! Don’t worry, these items are purely cosmetic and offer no advantage in battle.

Free-to-Play

Century: Age of Ashes is completely free-to-play. In order to keep the experience fair and equitable, in-game purchases are purely cosmetic. Battles are won by skill and teamwork alone.

