Splatoon 3 Tops the Japanese Charts Again, Xbox Series X|S Outsells PS5

Splatoon 3 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 506,610 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 12, 2022. The game has now sold 2,441,290 units at retail in Japan.

Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 143,836 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in third place with sales of 48,100 and the PlayStation 5 version debuted in fourth place with sales of 28,371.

Trinity Trigger (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 6,698 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) fell from second to fifth place with sales of 9,661 units, while Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) fell from fourth to sixth place with sales of 7,463 units. Minecraft (NS) dropped from third to eighth place with sales of 6,629 units.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, one is for the PlayStation 4, and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 127,558 units sold. The Xbox Series X|S sold 14,077 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 11,180 units, the 3DS sold 29 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 12 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 506,610 (2,441,290) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 143,836 (New) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 48,100 (New) [PS5] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 28,371 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,661 (4,837,415) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,463 (732,175) [NSW] Trinity Trigger (FuRyu, 09/15/22) – 6,698 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,629 (2,792,678) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 5,027 (888,934) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,720 (4,976,532)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 96,889 (2,622,850) Switch – 25,683 (18,692,443) Switch Lite – 4,986 (4,891,228) Xbox Series S – 13,211 (178,457) PlayStation 5 – 8,739 (1,658,430) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,441 (267,251) Xbox Series X – 866 (159,791) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 29 (1,188,709) PlayStation 4 – 12 (7,819,872)

