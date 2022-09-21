The Valiant Launches October 19 for PC - News

/ 332 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer KITE Games announced the medieval RTS, The Valiant, will launch for PC Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 19.

The game is also in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. However, those versions don't have a release date yet.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

We are the brave, the Valiant, and the strength of our brotherhood will see us to victory in our quest.

Story

Follow the story of Theoderich von Akenburg, a former crusader knight who, after becoming disillusioned with the cruelty of war, is called back into action by events set into motion 15 years ago when he and his former brother-in-arms, Ulrich von Grevel, stumble upon a fractured piece of an ancient artifact—the Rod of Aaron. A young monk named Malcom appears at Theoderich’s doorstep, bringing him news that the Rod contains power never meant for mortals, and Ulrich has become obsessed with finding the remaining pieces and unifying the rod, an event that could bring untold evil and suffering to the world.

Theoderich takes on the quest of locating the remaining relics to keep them from Ulrich and begins a journey that will lead him across Europe and the Middle East. Throughout his journey, he’ll meet many other warriors that decide to rally to the cause, from the old, seasoned Reinhard von Kempten of the Teutonic Order to the ambitious young mercenary Grimhild Eidottr and her Raven Company, each joining for different reasons, but slowly forming bonds that will keep through the trials and tribulations to come.

Key Features:

Squad-based real-time strategy game with a range of units, from tanky Swordsman to quick cavalry.

Select hero-squads and auxiliary squads across 15 exciting, hand-crafted Single Player missions, each with custom cinematics, narrated journals, difficulty levels, and more.

Over five Hero Squads each with three different skill trees providing players with unique passive and active skills to choose from while leveling up their heroes.

Large array of weapons and armors to loot and equip throughout the campaign, each with their own stats and special skill options.

Combine hero skills and weapons/equipment for a huge selection of hero builds.

Play cooperative with friends in the three-player “Last Man Standing” mode, where you face hordes of enemies and earn experience to level up your knights and unlock new skills and cosmetics.

cooperative with friends in the three-player “Last Man Standing” mode, where you face hordes of enemies and earn experience to level up your knights and unlock new skills and cosmetics. Play competitively in multiple player-versus-player game modes that support one-versus-one and two-versus-two, with cosmetic meta-progression and special rewards for ranked play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles