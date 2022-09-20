Xbox Game Pass Adds Deathloop, Slime Rancher 2, Valheim, and More - News

posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Deathloop, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, SpiderHeck, Beacon Pines, Slime Rancher 2, Moonscars, Grounded – Full Release, Let’s Build A Zoo, Valheim, and PAW Patrol Grand Prix.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Deathloop (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

In the critically acclaimed Deathloop, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle, try new approaches, and do whatever it takes to break the timeloop. Enjoy a slew of features like photomode, accessibility options, and the Goldenloop Update with a new weapon and ability, cross-play matchmaking, an extended ending, and more. Put an end to eternity today on Xbox One consoles with cloud gaming!

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S)

Available now with PC Game Pass and coming to Cloud Gaming and Xbox Series X|S today! Equipped with cutting-edge salvaging tech, carve, and slice a variety of derelict spaceships at will in zero-g to recover valuable materials. Be careful with your tools: you don’t want to trigger an explosive chain reaction that could be deadly, or worse – costly! Upgrade your gear to take on more lucrative contracts to pay your debt to Lynx Corporation through a compelling campaign, relax in freeplay, or compete in timed challenges.

Coming Soon

SpiderHeck (Console and PC) – September 22

Available on day one with Game Pass: SpiderHeck is a fast-paced couch co-op brawler. Duel to the death against your friends and catch delight as they pull off the ultimate parkour feat, before catapulting themselves face-first into the lava. Or join forces and show those pesky insects who are the real heck masters here!

Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 22

Available on day one with Game Pass: Beacon Pines is a cute and creepy storybook adventure where you use charms to rewrite fate. Something strange is happening and Luka and his friends are the only ones taking notice! Sneak out late, make new friends, uncover hidden truths, and collect words that will change the course of fate.

Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 22

Available on day one with Game Pass: Continue the adventures of ace slime rancher Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a prismatic paradise brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to wrangle. A mysterious, new world is waiting for you to explore however you choose!

Moonscars (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 27

Available on day one with Game Pass: Unravel the mystery of your existence in this challenging, yet rewarding, souls-like 2D platform slasher! As the fierce clayborne warrior Grey Irma, you must push your combat skills to the limit and master new abilities to progress through this stunning yet unforgiving world. Facing off against relentless enemies and the cruel mistress the Moon, you will discover your past and finally find the peace you so desperately desire.

Grounded – Full Release (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 27

The full release of Grounded is coming on September 27! Experience the full story while you and up to three of your friends explore the entire backyard. Discover how you were shrunk down to the size of an ant and why you were put into the backyard while finding a way to get big again.

Let’s Build A Zoo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 29

Let out your wild side with this cute management sim! Import and breed rare creatures, hire the right staff, keep your visitors happy, and deal with plenty of weird and wonderful events. Then try your hand at DNA Splicing, and stitch together over 300,000 different types of animals!

Valheim (Game Preview) (PC) – September 29

Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players set in a procedurally-generated world inspired by Norse mythology. Craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and slay mighty foes to prove yourself to Odin!

PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 30

Available on day one with Game Pass: No track is too big, no racer too small! The PAW Patrol are on their fastest mission yet – To win the Pup Cup! Race around iconic locations including Adventure Bay, Jake’s Snowboarding Resort and The Jungle in this 4-player-championship to find out who will be crowned the winner.

In Case You Missed It

Amazing Cultivation Simulator (PC) – Available now

Rise up in a search for immortality in this strategy sim and management game based on Chinese mythology. Rebuild your sect and train new disciples through the path of cultivation. Research magic and gather mystical artifacts, face ancient dangers and other sects in your path to spiritual ascension.

DLC / Updates

Xbox App on PC Updates

It’s time to update your Xbox app on PC! We’ve made improvements to the app making it faster to launch and partnered with HowLongToBeat so you can view estimates for how long it will take you to complete a game in the game details pages for most PC Game Pass games. Check out all the details here, and thank you for all the continued feedback!

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Late Cretaceous Pack – Available now

Game Pass members save up to 10%! Showcase four stunning new prehistoric species in your parks with Jurassic World Evolution 2: Late Cretaceous Pack. Inspired by the fascinating Late Cretaceous period, this pack includes four captivating species that roamed the land, sea, and air over 65 million years ago. Learn more here!

Sea of Thieves: The Sirens’ Prize – Available until September 29

The stakes are high: time to delve deep and seek ways to bolster the strength of Belle and the Pirate Lord in battles yet to come. Descend to sunken Shrines and return with Ancient Treasures in The Sirens’ Prize, Sea of Thieves’ seventh time-limited Adventure is running now until September 29!

Sniper Elite 5: Concealed Target Weapon & Skin Pack – Available now

Game Pass members save up to 10%! Enhance your armory with the Concealed Target weapon and skin pack, including new camouflage gear to up your stealth game. The free Survival Map, Amongst the Rubble is available now to all players as part of the latest update!

Try FIFA 23 for 10 hours with EA Play on September 27

It’s kick-off time! FIFA 23 brings The World’s Game to the pitch, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can try it for 10 hours via EA Play on September 27 – days before launch! Plus score a 10% discount on purchases of EA digital content, monthly member-only rewards, and more.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Deathloop: Hunting Pack – September 21

Roam Blackreef in style with the “Horizon” Colt skin and “Athleisure” Julianna skin. Don’t break a sweat with the “Ultralite” Rapier weapon!

Super Animal Royale: Season 5 Perks Pack – September 27

Boost your Super Animal apparel with the latest Perks cosmetic set. Fight foes in style with an all-new Umbrella, BCG, Outfit, and Sparrow Launcher!

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Kronos Pack – October 6

Time is of the essence when you put yourself at the service of Kronos. This pack contains a gear set, a mount, and a spear.

Xbox Touch Controls Coming To Nine More Games

Ultimate members, more games are available now with touch controls via Xbox Cloud Gaming! Plus, you can play Grounded’s full release with Touch Controls on September 27. Jump into these games at xbox.com/play via browser, Xbox Game Pass app for Android, or Xbox app for PC – no controller required!

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition

Grounded – Full Release (September 27)

– Full Release (September 27) Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Road 96

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall

Shadowrun: Hong Kong

This War of Mine

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Leaving September 30

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Be sure to jump back in to tie up any loose ends, and don’t forget to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library. Plus, you might have seen that Aragami 2 was listed as leaving soon in our previous announcement, but the good news is that Aragami 2 will remain available to members on Cloud, Console, and PC.

AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Dandy Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Dirt 4 (PC) EA Play

(PC) EA Play Dirt Rally (PC) EA Play

(PC) EA Play Going Under (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Lemnis Gate (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Slime Rancher (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Unsighted (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

