Dungeon Crawler Graveless Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Digital Happiness has announced third-person action RPG, Graveless, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It has a release window of "202X."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Graveless is a single-player, third-person dungeon crawler and hack-and-slash action RPG set in the realm of chaos when immortality is no longer a myth and fiction.

Death was supposed to come to those who were mortal. Now that immortality is no longer a myth and fiction. Death… needs its agents.

To those who are graveless. You are the reaper.

A Feast of Mortality

Tarnished by eternity, your adventure will be brimming with overwhelming threats from the Immortals. Purify the undead, and become the harbinger of their death.

Otherworldly Realm

Delve into the vast enigmatic realm of immortality. Where a multilayered story told in fragments, discovering the unknown that intersects in your pilgrimage, unravels its enigma.

Awaken Your Inner Power

Define your unique style. Harness, improve, master, and develop your skills by constantly adapting your play style to suit your unique abilities.

