RTS Warpaws Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 337 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Fulqrum Publishing and developers Slipgate Ironworks and 2B Games have announced real-time strategy game, Warpaws, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q1 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Who’s Better, Cats or Dogs?

Warpaws is a real-time strategy game where dogs and cats duke it out in a lighthearted alternate world using WWII-inspired armaments. Wage all-out war, shown through the lens of classic, cartoon-inspired art with slapstick humor. Will you achieve military purrfection or will your soldiers live through a ruff day in hell?

Inspired by the Legendary Z

Unleash strategic carnage in five battle-torn biomes. Deploy spies for stealthy showdowns, send bazooka-wielding soldiers to dominate skirmishes on sand dunes, or assemble a mix of gunners, engineers, and fiery pyros suited for any engagement. Each unit stands on its own; instead of replacing them with direct upgrades, all characters have their own specialties.

Primary Objective: Have Fun!

Battle through a single-player campaign or compete against other players in a variety of multiplayer modes. Call upon a trusted ally and take down AI forces in a co-op mode, duke it out in online versus mode matches, or become the King of the Hill champion. Master each map type—Desert, Polar, Lava, City, Islands—and take advantage of their different terrain. Destroy frozen lakes to drown platoons, lead opponents into snowstorms, or even trick them into swimming with sharks.

Key Features:

FUN as a priority, both in gameplay and art-style.

Play as either cats or dogs.

Easy to learn, difficult to master deep tactical gameplay.

Focus on units management, no resources or complicated base-building.

management, no resources or complicated base-building. Capturing strategic points on the map opens new units and other advantages.

Destructible environment elements.

Environmental hazards that can turn the tide of battle.

Comprehensive single-player campaign including animated comedic cutscenes.

Various multiplayer modes, including cooperative, player-versus-player skirmishes, and King of the Hill.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles