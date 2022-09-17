Ghost of Tsushima Success Gave Team Confidence to Release Like a Dragon: Ishin! in the West - News

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio chief and Executive Producer Masayoshi Yokoyama speaking with Fanbyte said the success of Ghost of Tsushima in the Americas gave the team confidence to release Like a Dragon: Ishin! in the west.

“We saw how well Ghost of Tsushima did, and how it was about this very Japanese setting made by Americans, so that gave us confidence Ishin could do well in America too,” Yokoyama said.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on February 21, 2023.

Ghost of Tsushima released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020, while the Director's Cut, featuring the Iki Island expansion, released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in August 2021.

