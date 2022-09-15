Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 2 to Release on September 29 - News

/ 202 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom announced the free Title Update 2 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will release on Thursday, September 29.

Title Update 2 will add three new monsters, new quests, new weapons, and more.

View a trailer of the free Title Update 2 below:

Read details on the update below:

New Monsters – A rare species and subspecies make their appearance, among others! Make sure you’re suitably prepared! Flaming Espinas Violet Mizutsune Risen Chameleos

– A rare species and subspecies make their appearance, among others! Make sure you’re suitably prepared! Anomaly Research Quests New monsters, including Risen Chameleos! New A6★ Anomaly Quest rank! Anomaly Investigations now go up to Lv. 120!

Layered Weapons Almost all weapons up to Free Title Update 2 (Ver.12) can be used as layered weapons! Pick you favorite weapon design to spice up your hunting life!

Layered Weapon Designs A variety of downloadable content has been added, including the “Lost Code” layered weapon series (all 14 weapon types)!

Event Quests Available every week! Complete Event Quests to gain special rewards!



Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles