One Piece Odyssey Launches January 13, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer ILCA announced One Piece Odyssey will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in Japan on January 12, 2023 and worldwide on January 13, 2023.

View the release date trailer below:

The game will be available in three editions: Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Collector's Edition. Read details on the three editions below:

Standard Edition

A copy of the base game

Digital Deluxe Edition

A copy of the base game

Deluxe Pack Two petite jewelries (in-game accessories) Traveling outfit Sniper King

Adventure Expansion Pack Upcoming scenario downloadable content 100,000 berry (in-game currency)

Expansion Pack Pre-Order Bonus Traveling Outfit Set Energy Apple (x10) Excite Apple (x10) Golden Jelly (x3)



Collector’s Edition

A copy of the game

Collector’s box

Luffy and Lim figurine (230x210x210mm)

SteelCase

Postcards (x3)

Read details on the game below:

One Piece Odyssey is an RPG project filled with the unique elements of adventure from One Piece that has been highly desired by fans. This project has been in the works for many years so that fans can truly touch the world of One Piece and now is ready to be unveiled!

Join this brand-new RPG featuring new character and monster designs produced by Eiichiro Oda, the author of One Piece. The game is also complemented by the beautiful music of Motoi Sakuraba, a composer well known for his various contributions to video games such as the Dark Souls and Tales of series.

A broken Thousand Sunny… Scattered crew members… Luffy’s missing straw hat…

During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew set outs on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals.

Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!

A Mysterious Island

Luffy decides to scout the island to meet up with his scattered crew members. They come across various mysterious ruins and never-before-seen monsters. Although excited to scout the island together, things soon take an unexpected turn. Discover and experience an original storyline!

Straw Hats as One

Defeat new enemies, unravel mysteries, and unearth a whole adventure with your favorite Straw Hats! In addition to Luffy, you can play as Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Frankie, and Brook!

RPG with a One Piece Twist

Experience quests and dungeons all with an authentic One Piece twist. Enjoy what you love about RPGs but with your favorite characters and an original touch from the One Piece universe.

