BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Game Pass in Spring 2023 - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Arc System Works announced the fighting game, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023.

The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle lets you create your own cross-over dream team with the beloved characters from a total of 8 titles! Fight with your favorite characters from the popular titles BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena, Under Night In-Birth, RWBY, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Arcana Heart 3 LOVEMAX SIXSTARS!!!!!! XTEND, Senran Kagura: Estival Versus, and Akatsuki Blitzkampf. Get ready for a dream tag battle crossing series lines!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles