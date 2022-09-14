The Sims 4 Going Free-to-Play on October 18 - News

Electronic Arts announced The Sims 4 will be going free-to-play on October 18. The base game will be available for free on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin.

"With The Sims 4 going free to play, our team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players and we will continue to develop and release packs, kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future," said EA.

EA Play and EA Play Pro members on October 18 will receive an upgraded experience when the member-only bundles go into The Play List. The Sims 4 EA Play Edition includes The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack, and the EA Play Pro Edition includes The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack and The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Pack.

Those who already own a copy of The Sims 4 will get the new Desert Luxe Kit for free from September 14 through October 17.

"With the Desert Luxe Kit, Sims can relax in their modern oasis with luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture, inspired by the natural landscape of the Southwestern desert and materials like stone and wood," said EA. "To redeem the Desert Luxe Kit, simply log into the game and it will be available in the main menu for you to claim."

