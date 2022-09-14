Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced action adventure game, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. It will launch in 2023.

The game will shed light on Kiryu's perspective following the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life leading up to Like a Dragon 8. It will be about half the size of a regular Yakuza game.

View the announcement trailer below:

