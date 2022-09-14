Sonic Frontiers TGS 2022 Trailer Features Super Sonic - News

Sega has released the Tokyo Game Show 2022 trailer for Sonic Frontiers.

View the TGS 2022 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure. In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Players will battle hordes of powerful enemies as they explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure and mystery. Players will accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as they race across the Starfall Islands. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games.

Experience All-New Open Zone Platforming

Race across the Starfall Islands, brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls and sizzling desert landscapes, each with their own unique action-platforming challenges and hidden secrets to uncover.

Unparalleled High-Speed Freedom

See what each island has to offer at the speed only Sonic can deliver. Players can blaze a trail as they see fit and discover side quests, solve puzzles, scale enormous structures, go fishing and encounter a friendly face or two along the way.

Challenge Yourself in Cyber Space

Discover portals scattered across the islands and race through every Cyber Space level, featuring signature 3D platforming at Sonic speeds and many challenges to put your skills to the test.

Cyber-Powered Combat

Players can use the all-new battle system and skill tree upgrades to fight strategically, combining moves such as dodges, parries, counters, combos and the new Cyloop ability to take down mysterious foes and colossal titans.

A New Adventure Full of Mystery and Intrigue

Become Sonic and uncover the mysteries behind the remains of an ancient civilization plagued by robotic hordes. With nothing but a handful of questions and a disembodied voice to guide him, Sonic sets out to save his friends and the enigmatic inhabitants of the Starfall Islands from a colossal, mechanized threat.

Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 8, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

