Shooter Marfusha Launches This Winter for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher PLAYISM and developer hinyari9 announced the high-tempo shooting game, Marfusha, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this winter.

View the TGS 2022 console launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Defense, destruction, taxes… these are duties of the citizens.

Play as Marfusha, a young girl who guards a border gate and defends it at any cost against relentless oncoming enemies. Experience the harsh pixelated dystopian world in this high-tempo shooting game with simple controls!

Scrounge up as much cash as you can from your heavily-taxed salary to purchase as many cards as you can in order to face increasingly powerful enemies!

Experience multiple endings by making more and more new friends who help you turn the tide. Replay the game over and over to fully reveal the story behind this cruel world.

Cards for weapons, characters, power-ups, chance events, and more.

Eight kinds of unique characters.

Score attack ranking.

