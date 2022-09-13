God of War Ragnarok Story Trailer Released, DualSense Controller Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,793 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio during today's PlayStation State of Play releases a new story trailer for God of War Ragnarök.
Also announced during the State of Play is the limited edition God of War Ragnarök DualSense wireless controller. Pre-orders will start on September 27 and release on November 9.
The controller features a two-tone color, with a cool blue on icy white design. It is inspired by the Norse world of Midgard. It also has a bear and wolf insignia that represent Kratos and Atreus.
View the controller trailer below:
God of War Ragnarok will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.
