God of War Ragnarok Story Trailer Released, DualSense Controller Announced

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio during today's PlayStation State of Play releases a new story trailer for God of War Ragnarök.

View the Rise of the Ronin trailer below:

Also announced during the State of Play is the limited edition God of War Ragnarök DualSense wireless controller. Pre-orders will start on September 27 and release on November 9.

The controller features a two-tone color, with a cool blue on icy white design. It is inspired by the Norse world of Midgard. It also has a bear and wolf insignia that represent Kratos and Atreus.

View the controller trailer below:

God of War Ragnarok will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

