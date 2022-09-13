Tekken 8 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Bandai Namco has officially announced Tekken 8 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

This trailer was actually taken directly from a certain part in the current work-in-progress Tekken 8’s story mode, played on PlayStation 5. In other words, all the character models, backgrounds, and effects are the same ones that are used in-game. Although this was captured from the story mode, it is not a pre-rendered movie made for the trailer but rather real-time rendered footage, running at 60 frames per second, similar to how you would experience the game in versus battle modes. (Of course, some of the effects, dialogue as well as the camera angle is currently being updated and may change when the game launches)

The Tekken series has always been known for the dramatic pre-rendered movies from its story mode. And in addition, we also have plenty of other exciting content from Tekken 8 we would very much like to show you. However, for our first announcement, we chose to focus on the content that showcases the quality of this game on PS5.

In the trailer, you can see this level of quality in the newly created playable character models that completely sets itself apart from the current Tekken 7, and in little details like how water droplets run down the character’s skin. This is not footage created solely for trailer purposes, but an actual real-time rendering of what is happening on the game screen.

Also, if you pay attention to the background during the battle, you can see dynamic waves and tornadoes, a huge tanker gradually breaking apart, storm rendering so realistic that you can feel the wind pressure, the density of the rain.

These are all battle stage effects to be used in this title. We are of course working hard to enhance the quality even further. In the latest version of the work-in-progress build, the quality is dynamically improving each day, with the giant tanker moving closer to the shore in the background and large flames flare up near where the character is standing. We hope you look forward to seeing them in-game!

Also, the Tekken series holds the record of being the longest-running story in a video game. Just as the ending dialogue of Tekken 7 mentioned, this new entry will focus on the father and son showdown between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. As for the meaning of the scene in the trailer and how significant it is to the main story,… we look forward to you finding it out when the game releases.

However, the game is still in development, so I’m afraid we will have to ask you to wait a little longer.

