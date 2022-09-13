Triangle Strategy Headed to PC on October 13 - News

Square Enix announced the strategy RPG, Triangle Strategy, will launch for PC via Steam on October 13.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch on March 4.

Triangle Strategy takes place on the continent of Norzelia, where players will determine the fate of three powerful kingdoms embroiled in conflict, Glenbrook, Aesfrost, and Hyzante. Set 30 years after the “Saltiron War,” players will guide protagonist Serenoa Wolffort and his faithful companions, childhood friend Prince Roland, fiancee Princess Frederica Aesfrost, and the steward of House Wolffort Benedict, as they attempt to navigate their way through this new conflict.

Triangle Strategy offers a complex, tactical battle system that utilizes a lush, interactive RPG environment. Players will have the ability to:

Choose from three different philosophies, pragmatic utility, virtuous morality or liberty, to help shape the story

Select from 30 characters to create their own unique battle team

Utilize unique attributes, set movement per range offered by each character, as well as use special attacks and skills that consume a limited but rechargeable pool of Tactical Points per character

Level up characters by using them in battle to increase their attributes and to unlock new special attacks and skills

Upgrade individual attributes and characters classes, making them more effective in combat

Players who (pre)purchase the digital Standard or Deluxe Edition of Triangle Strategy before October 13, 2022 on PC will receive a pre-purchase discount of 10 percent off. Triangle Strategy Digital Deluxe Edition will also be available as part of a bundle with Various Daylife on PC via the Steam Store. Players who purchase this bundle on PC (Steam) will receive a 10 percent discount on the Triangle Strategy Digital Deluxe Edition included in the bundle, and afterward a 29 percent discount on the entire bundle, which includes a Various Daylife digital artbook, when it launches on PC on October 13, 2022.

