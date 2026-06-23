Cultic Launches July 23 for Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Serioes - News

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Publisher Atari and developer Jasozz Games announced the first-person shooter, Cultic, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on July 23 for $19.98.

he game first released for PC via Steam in October 2023.

View the console release announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Developed by solo creator Jason Smith and released on PC in 2022, Cultic is inspired by 90s classic shooters including Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II and Resident Evil 4, featuring gunplay combined with a gritty, pixelated retro aesthetic. Players can opt for fast-paced run-and-gun gameplay or a more strategic, methodical approach.

The title gained traction within the retro-shooter community for its physics, environmental interactivity, and satisfying combat, earning “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam.

Cultic delivers a retro-shooter vibe but with modern advancements including a 3D world and accessibility that caters to a wide variety of play-styles and skill levels.

The console release includes Cultic: Chapter One and Cultic: Chapter Two together in a complete edition for $19.98, with a combined 23 maps full of blood, grit, and, of course, cultists. After completing the story, test your skills in the wave-based Survival Mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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