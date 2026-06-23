Kynseed Launches August 4 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

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Developer PixelCount Studio announced the life simulation sandbox RPG, Kynseed, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 4.

The game first released for PC via Steam in November 2018.

"Bringing Kynseed to consoles is a milestone we’ve been working toward for a long time," said PixelCount Studios co-founder Neal Whitehead. "The PC community has been incredible and their feedback has helped us make the land of Quill even richer and more vast than it was at launch just over two years ago. We know that many players want to experience the land of Quill on consoles, and we’ve spent a long time ensuring the console experience feels natural, intuitive and complete."

PixelCount Studios chairman Ian Livingstone added, "The ambition of Kynseed has always been to offer players a level of freedom and legacy-building rarely seen in sandbox RPGs. From deep crafting to exploration to mastering the combat system to farming to running a blacksmith shop, or simply watching your family grow, Kynseed has it all in a wonderfully whimsical way! We are delighted that PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch players will finally get to plant their own family trees on August 4."

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Kynseed invites players to explore a vast and beautiful hand-crafted world where they will live through countless lives in the world of Quill, experiencing a story that spans generations.

Kynseed‘s free new “Tavern” update is also available to all PC players from today. This community-requested feature allows players to run a tavern of their very own where they’ll serve refreshments, manage stock and hire staff to create a lively social hub and bring NPCs together.

Developed by veterans of the Fable series, in Kynseed players plant a mystical acorn and raise it into a family tree where their choices form the branches. Players will raise a family, farm the land, run a business, and explore a vast world filled with colourful NPCs as its inhabitants age and reveal their secrets. When a character dies, control passes to their children and the adventure continues across generations.

Since launching on PC in December 2022, Kynseed has seen more than 10 major game updates, adding significant new features including:

The Tavern – Serve food and drinks, hire staff and acquire useful perks to create a social hub where all NPCs come together.

– Serve food and drinks, hire staff and acquire useful perks to create a social hub where all NPCs come together. A Deeper Story Experience – New tasks and characters, plus a new region and combat level designed to bring gentler story pacing.

– New tasks and characters, plus a new region and combat level designed to bring gentler story pacing. Customization – Unlock hundreds of items through gameplay to customize the interior, exterior and function of farms.

– Unlock hundreds of items through gameplay to customize the interior, exterior and function of farms. Friends and Family Builds – Forge closer friendships with NPCs to enlist their aid in building farm structures with additional benefits, or to help with repairs and gaining access to new areas.

– Forge closer friendships with NPCs to enlist their aid in building farm structures with additional benefits, or to help with repairs and gaining access to new areas. Progression Tracking – Comprehensively track progress across all activities, with over 400 challenges available offering money, items and customization unlocks.

– Comprehensively track progress across all activities, with over 400 challenges available offering money, items and customization unlocks. Quality of Life Updates – General improvements to NPCs, new batch crafting, an instant messaging system for task / event alerts and much more.

Kynseed‘s new content will be available for console players at launch, alongside a newly-optimized console user interface and controls. A full list of updates can be found here.

Key Features:

A Generation-Spanning Story – Embark upon an epic adventure filled with joy, sorrow, comedy, and tragedy, where choices matter and decisions echo through the generations.

– Embark upon an epic adventure filled with joy, sorrow, comedy, and tragedy, where choices matter and decisions echo through the generations. Run a Business – Forge tools as a blacksmith, run a store, mix potions as an apothecary, or find other ways to build a fortune.

– Forge tools as a blacksmith, run a store, mix potions as an apothecary, or find other ways to build a fortune. A World of Exploration – The land of Quill is filled with characters, secrets, danger, and dark faery tale creatures to battle.

– The land of Quill is filled with characters, secrets, danger, and dark faery tale creatures to battle. Farm the Land – Grow ingredients for food and potions, work the soil, and set up home for your family.

– Grow ingredients for food and potions, work the soil, and set up home for your family. Develop Relationships – Quill is full of colorful NPCs who will remember your deeds, actions, and pranks.

– Quill is full of colorful NPCs who will remember your deeds, actions, and pranks. Find Proverbs – Unlock the lore and secrets of this mysterious dark faery tale world.

– Unlock the lore and secrets of this mysterious dark faery tale world. Gather Materials – Forage and farm to craft items, cook recipes or mix cures for a range of bizarre maladies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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