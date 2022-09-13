Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Announced for Switch, Launches in February 2023 - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer HAL Laboratory have announced Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch worldwide on February 24, 2023.

The tough puff Kirby is back for a four-player platforming adventure. Copy enemies’ abilities and use their power to attack with a sword, wield a whip, and float with a parasol. You can also laser blast with the new Mecha Copy Ability that makes a series debut! The extra muscle will be handy in finding missing pieces for Magolor’s ship, which crash landed on Planet Popstar. Float and fight along with friends on the same system, where each player can control another Kirby or one of Kirby’s iconic friends like King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee.

Play attractions built around returning subgames like Samurai Kirby as well as some brand-new ones like Magolor’s Tome Trackers. Bring along up to three additional friends on a detour from the adventure as you compete on the same system and share the fun together!

