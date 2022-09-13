Fire Emblem Engage Announced for Switch, Launches January 20, 2023 - News

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct has officially announced Fire Emblem Engage for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on January 20, 2023.

In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As a Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny – to collect Emblem Rings scattered across the world and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos.

Summon and fight alongside legendary heroes from past Fire Emblem games, like Marth and Celica, and add their power to yours in this new story. The turn-based, tactical battle system the Fire Emblem series is known for returns with a fresh cast of characters you can customize and Engage with to carefully craft your strategy.

