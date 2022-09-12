PlayStation State of Play Set for Tomorrow, September 13 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host a PlayStation State of Play tomorrow, September 13 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You can watch it live on Twitch and YouTube.

The State of Play will be around 20 minutes long and cover 10 upcoming games from Japanese partners and developers from around the world for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR2.

"With Tokyo Game Show just around the corner, it’s almost time to celebrate the amazing creative contributions of the Japanese game development community. And it’s also a perfect time to kick off another State of Play," said SIE Senior Director of Content Communications Sid Shuman.

He added, "For tomorrow’s show, we’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world.

"Expect about ~20 minutes of reveals, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2."

