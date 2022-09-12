Loop8: Summer of Gods Headed West in Spring 2023 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 381 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Loop8: Summer of Gods will launch in the Americas and Europe in Spring 2023 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A coming-of-age adventure, Loop8: Summer of Gods follows protagonist Nini and his classmates as they try to defeat the Kegai, demonic entities who have forced humanity to the brink of extinction. Raised on a failed space station known as “Hope,” Nini returns to Earth to spend his summer in Ashihara, one of humanity’s last remaining sanctuaries. Gifted with “Demon Sight,” Nini can use his special connection to the gods to reset the world, with each loop allowing him and his allies to relive the 8th month over and over until they get it right…or the Kegai overwhelm them entirely.

The team behind Loop8: Summer of Gods includes senior producer Yoichi Miyaji (Lunar series, Grandia series), game designer Yuri Shibamura (Gunparade March, Touken Ranbu), character designers Shingo Adachi (Sword Art Online) and En Morikura (Kizuna Ai), concept artist Kitsuneiro (Amatsu Kitsune), mascot character designer Ryudai Murayama (Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin), and composer Noriyuki Iwadare (Ace Attorney series).

Choices That Can Change the World

Loop8’s emotion-driven AI system responds to every action and decision players make. Characters’ emotions and stories will vary greatly based on player choices, making each playthrough wholly unique.

A Beautiful Seaside Town Brimming with Mystery

A nostalgic and beautifully recreated snapshot of rural Japan circa 1983, Ashihara is home to a colorful cast of characters, each harboring their own secrets to uncover. Will players’ choices make them trusted allies…or mortal enemies?

Live an Ordinary Life, Fight Extraordinary Enemies

Build bonds with Ashihara’s residents while protecting the town from the ever-present threat of the Kegai, repeating the cycle to uncover how everyday actions impact battles in the Underworld, and vice versa.

Relive the Past to Alter the Future

Though the deadline for humanity’s extinction draws ever closer, Ashihara’s fate remains in your hands. Repeatedly return to the start of August, alter your actions, and see how they turn the tides of destiny across multiple endings.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles