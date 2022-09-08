Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal Take Control of Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and More - News

Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal in separate statements have announced the developers have taken control of the video game series, Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and more.

"We are excited to inform you that Crystal Dynamics has taken control of several game franchises—including Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain—from the games’ previous owner, Square Enix Limited," reads the statement from Crystal Dynamics.

"As a result of this change, Crystal Dynamics (or its affiliate) is now the owner of these games and the controller of the gameplay and personal data related to them. If you’d like to know more, please refer to our new Terms of Service and Privacy Notice.

Eidos Montreal in its own statement said, "As we’ve left Square Enix Ltd and joined the Embracer Group, we are starting an exciting new chapter in Eidos-Montréal’s history. While it’s not quite as exciting, it also means we have to let you know that we’ve updated our Terms of Service and Privacy Notice!

"To put things simply, the big change is that Eidos-Montréal (or its affiliates) is now the owner of the games it developed, like the Deus Ex and Thief games, and the controller of the data obtained from the various gameplay metrics tracked in its titles. If you’d like to know more, please refer to our new Terms of Service and Privacy Notice."

Embracer Group in May announced it is acquiring Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, Square Enix Montreal, and a collection of IPs, including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and more from Square Enix. The deal closed in August.

