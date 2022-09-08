JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sales Remain Strong - Sales

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 19,807 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 4, 2022.

Earth Defense Force 6 (PS4) dropped from first to second place with sales of 15,036 units in its second week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) jumped from seventh to third place with sales of 12,568 units.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 12,542 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in ninth place with sales of 7,720 units. The Last of Us Part I (PS5) debuted in fifth place with sales of 10,954 units.

There are seven Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, two PlayStation 4 titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 98,168 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 20,292 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 5,438 units, the 3DS sold 56 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 10 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (Bandai Namco, 09/01/22) – 19,807 (New) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 15,036 (83,377) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,568 (4,815,149) [NSW] Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness (Spike Chunsoft, 09/01/22) – 12,542 (New) [PS5] The Last of Us Part I (SIE, 09/02/22) – 10,954 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 9,004 (715,641) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,565 (2,776,718) [NSW] SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai Namco, 08/25/22) – 8,565 (2,776,718) [PS4] Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness (Spike Chunsoft, 09/01/22) – 7,720 (New) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 7,246 (876,792)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 66,442 (2,377,584) Switch – 22,857 (18,638,901) PlayStation 5 – 18,431 (1,647,464) Switch Lite – 8,869 (4,879,602) Xbox Series X – 4,175 (158,750) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,861 (264,173) Xbox Series S – 1,263 (164,962) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 56 (1,188,606) PlayStation 4 – 10 (7,819,849)

