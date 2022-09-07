Atomic Heart Delayed to Winter, to be Published by Focus Entertainment - News

/ 92 Views

by, posted 47 minutes ago

Focus Entertainment announced it will publish the Mundfish-developed retro-future 1950s Soviet Union-set first-person shooter, Atomic Heart. The game has also been delayed to "this winter," which likely means it will launch sometime from December 2022 to March 2023.

"Five years ago, when we founded the studio, we set ourselves the goal of creating a world-class product that could be appreciated by millions of people all over the world,” said Mundfish CEO Robert Bagratuni.

"And now, when the stakes are as high as ever, we are finally ready to release the momentum we have been accumulating over these years. We couldn’t be happier to head to the release with such an experienced publisher, and we have no doubt that Focus Entertainment will make the upcoming game launch truly outstanding."

Focus Entertainment chief business development officer Julien Ramette added, "It’s an honor to collaborate with a studio as talented as Mundfish. We were amazed by Robert and his teams’ creative minds as soon as we started exchanging. The AAA standards they’ve provided for their first game is truly an accomplishment. Atomic Heart is sure to honor all players in search of an original, new generation experience."

Atomic Heart is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to a utopian world of wonders and perfection, in which humans live in harmony with their loyal and fervent robots.

Well, that’s how it used to be. With the launch of the latest robot-control system mere days away, only a tragic accident or a global conspiracy could disrupt it…

The unstoppable course of technology along with secret experiments have brought rise to mutant creatures, terrifying machines and superpowered robots—all suddenly rebelling against their creators. Only you can stop them and find out what lies behind the idealized world.

Using the combat abilities granted by your experimental power glove, your arsenal of blades and cutting-edge weaponry, fight for your life in explosive and frenetic encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each unique opponent. Combine your skills and resources, use the environment and upgrade your equipment to overcome challenges and eradicate the evil.

An utopian world, both mad and sublime.

Visceral, spectacular and unforgiving combat.

Blast giant machines and mutants using your multiple skills and advanced weapons.

Upgrade your arsenal and equipment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles