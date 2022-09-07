CD Projekt RED Developing Two AAA Games - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

CD Projekt RED president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński in a statement revealed the company is working on two AAA games.

"We are revisiting a world which is an integral part of CD Projekt’s history," said Kiciński. "Thus, as announced last year, CD Projekt RED has begun parallel work on two AAA projects."

One of the two AAA games in development at CD Projekt RED is the next entry in The Witcher series. It was confirmed to be in early development earlier this year. It isn't known what the second AAA game is.

The company is also working on the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, which was announced this week with a 2023 release window for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles