The Spirit and the Mouse Arrives September 26 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer Alblune announced The Spirit and the Mouse will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on September 26 for $19.99.

"We are very excited to announce the release date of The Spirit and the Mouse and also finally reveal Lumion, ‘the Spirit’!" said Alblune developers Lucie Lescuyer and Alexandre Stroukoff. "We can’t wait for players to meet all the characters we’ve created, and explore the relaxing and cozy village of Sainte-et-Claire!"

Fans of cozy games are sure to love The Spirit and the Mouse. After being bound together by fate, Lila the mouse and Lumion the Spirit guardian must work together to bring light back to the residents of Sainte-et-Claire. In order to do so, Lila must use her newfound electrical powers to placate excitable spirits called Kibblins by solving character-driven puzzles across this quaint French village.

The Spirit and the Mouse is a low-stress experience with lush environments and a soothing piano-driven soundtrack. This debut title by Montreal developer Alblune is sure to charm audiences of all ages with its heartwarming narrative, secrets to discover across Sainte-et-Claire, and a dedicated squeak button.

