CD Projekt RED Production Director Leaves the Company After Nearly 15 Years - News

/ 817 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Cyberpunk 2077 Production Director at CD Projekt RED Jędrzej Mróz has left after nearly 15 years at the studio.

"Thank you CD Projekt RED for a spectacular 15 years!" Mróz wrote in a LinkedIn post. "See you guys around, I will miss you. Time for something new."

Mróz joined the developer in December 2007 as a Junior QA Specialist on The Witcher. He would work his way up to Lead Producer on The Witcher 2 in December 2010.

He would become a Lead Producer on Cyberpunk 2077 in January 2012 and eventually Production Director on the game in December 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles