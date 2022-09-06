Firewall Ultra Announced for PlayStation VR2 - News

/ 296 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer First Contact Entertainment have announced Firewall Ultra for the PlayStation VR2.

"Since day one, First Contact Entertainment has been focused on bringing quality experiences to virtual reality, and our team has always believed in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible," said First Contact Entertainment Community Manager Frank Marm. "Which is why now, after four years of support for Firewall Zero Hour, we are proud to announce that we’ll be pushing those boundaries once again with our next live-operated first-person multiplayer shooter for PlayStation VR2, Firewall Ultra."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Firewall Ultra is the next evolution in the Firewall franchise. We’re taking advantage of the new features that the PS VR2 has to offer, and we’re excited to give you a sneak peek into how we’ve used some of those features for Firewall Ultra.

Set five years after the original game, the contractors and locations you’ve grown to love have evolved and moved into the next generation. Since PS VR2 offers a much higher level of visual fidelity with 4K HDR, we’ve completely remade all character models. The maps have also seen a complete overhaul, with new areas and new textures. There will also be new locations and contractors, but it wouldn’t be a Firewall game without the weaponry and equipment, which also feature a much deeper level of customization.

We’ve been listening to our community over the past four years, and we’re proud to announce that you’ll be playing Firewall Ultra on dedicated servers. We’re also adding rounds to the game, so each match will now be the best of three, and we’re adding an entirely new player-versus-environment experience. Plus, we have future content planned post-launch such as new contractors, maps, and weapons.

On top of all that, Firewall Ultra utilizes new PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology features like eye tracking, which enables you to intuitively swap weapons and bring up HUD indicators through cameras built into the PlayStation VR2 headset.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles