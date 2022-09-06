PlayStation Hardware Chief Masayasu Ito to Retire in October - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Representative Director and Executive Vice President Masayasu Ito is retiring on October 1.

Ito joined Sony in 1986 and in 2008 joined the PlayStation division at the company where he oversaw hardware engineering and operations. He oversaw the engineering of the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR.

Lin Tao will be replacing Ito and will be in charge of the development of future PlayStation hardware generations, according to The Verge.

Sony began developing its latest console, the PlayStation 5, in 2015, which would eventually launch five years later in November 2020. With a five year development period it is possible Sony is already in the earliest stages of development on its next-generation console.

