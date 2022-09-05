Xbox Game Studios Boss: A Single Team Working on a AAA Game Doesn't Happen Often Anymore - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 649 Views
The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty speaking in a Q&A at PAX West 2022 was asked if the pandemic played a role in the large number of video game delays over the last couple of years. He did say the pandemic played a part in it, however, he did say "how we make games is evolving."
How games are developed today are very different than they used to be, according to Booty. The majority of AAA games nowadays are developed by multiple teams.
"The idea of a single team under one roof really doesn’t happen that often anymore. I’ll use an example – our Perfect Dark team down in Santa Monica, The Initiative," said Booty via VideoGamesChronicle.
"So, we just did this big partnership with Crystal Dynamics, and I read online, ‘oh, this must mean there’s a problem or something’ – it’s quite the opposite, right? You’ve got this veteran team at Crystal Dynamics, a big AAA team with over 100 people that becomes available. Of course we want to work with them, particularly if they’ve made a game like that before.
"And that’s how we’ve done an awful lot of work. If you think about Age of Empires 4 which just launched last fall, that was made in partnership with Relic Studios up in Vancouver, great partnership. And even something like Flight Simulator, we worked with a studio in France called Asobo.
"And that kind of co-development, when you’re working out with people like Certain Affinity, Iron Galaxy, Blackbird [Interactive], all those studios are so key to the products that we make. That, though, also adds some complexity where if one of those studios has problems it then impacts the schedule.
"So the days are gone when you can sort of go ‘everybody, round up the team in the cafeteria, I want to tell everybody to work harder this Wednesday.’ That’s long gone, it’s gotten a lot more complicated than that."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
The word AAA gets thrown around too much. There are plenty of smaller indie games made by a few developers that I would rather play than some of these big budget soulless games.
It would be great to release a game once in a while
https://twitter.com/AndyPlaytonic/status/1566738445946556417?t=YlmBly7i337NRIwQBIjHAg&s=19
Insert everything is fine gif
That is why you were after ABK to have 5 or more teams working on the same game?
I don't think it's a bad thing to have studios that could support others if it helps get the game out the door, and in a timely manner. Even Sony Bend provided support to Naughty dog, notably on their new Factions MP game.
Having support team is good and they can be shared, but ABK having all their devs developing CoD for that 3 year rotation and the rest all doing CoD f2p? That isn't good imho.
I agree that wasn't great, but we've already seen indications that Activision is moving away from that thankfully:
-
CoD seems to be moving away from yearly releases starting with a gap year in 2023, and that yearly release cycle was the main reason why so much support was needed. With just 3 lead studios, yearly CoD meant that each CoD game only received 3 years of development time, and with just 3 years to develop a massive AAA game, alot of developers are needed (over 5000 devs worked on one recent CoD game in some capacity. With there being no CoD releasing in 2023, CoD 2024 will have received 4 years of development by the time it releases, meaning less total developers will have been needed to work on it. And assuming Xbox sticks to an every other year release schedule for CoD games, the next CoD after that, developed by Sledgehammer, will have received 5 years of development by the time it releases.
- We've already heard rumors that Toys for Bob is working on a new Crash game, meaning they have been moved back off of CoD support. Phil Spencer has expressed interest in having Toys For Bob revive dormant IP's that Microsoft owns as well.