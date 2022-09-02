Biomutant Trailers Feature PS5, Xbox Series X and S Gameplay - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Experiment 101 have released three new gameplay trailers for Biomutant that showcases gameplay of the game running on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Biomutant will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 6 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99. It first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25, 2021.

Users who own the PS4 and Xbox One versions can upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version for free.

View the PlayStation 5 gameplay trailer below:

View the Xbox Series X gameplay trailer below:

View the Xbox Series S gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the next-generation versions of the game below:

PlayStation 5 Technical Details

The native PlayStation 5 version features faster loading times, HDR as well as DualSense and Activity Card support. Players will be able to choose between three different modes:

Quality Mode: Native 4K (with Dynamic Resolution) at stable 30 frames per second.

Native 4K (with Dynamic Resolution) at stable 30 frames per second. Performance Mode: Native 1440p (with Dynamic Resolution) at stable 60 frames per second.

Native 1440p (with Dynamic Resolution) at stable 60 frames per second. Quality Unleashed: Native 4K (with Dynamic Resolution) at up to 60 frames per second.

If you already own Biomutant on PlayStation 4, you can upgrade FOR FREE and bring your old save files and trophies with you.

Xbox Series X Technical Details

The native Xbox Series X version features even faster loading times and HDR support. Players will be able to choose between three different modes:

Quality Mode: Native 4K (with Dynamic Resolution) at stable 30 frames per second.

Native 4K (with Dynamic Resolution) at stable 30 frames per second. Performance Mode: Native 1440p (with Dynamic Resolution) at stable 60 frames per second.

Native 1440p (with Dynamic Resolution) at stable 60 frames per second. Quality Unleashed: Native 4K (with Dynamic Resolution) at up to 60 frames per second.

If you already own Biomutant on Xbox One, you can upgrade FOR FREE and bring your old save files and achievements with you.

Xbox Series S Technical Details

The native Xbox Series S version features even faster loading times and HDR support. Players will be able to choose between three different modes:

Quality Mode: Native 1440p (with Dynamic Resolution) at stable 30 frames per second.

Native 1440p (with Dynamic Resolution) at stable 30 frames per second. Performance Mode: Native 1080p (with Dynamic Resolution) at stable 60 frames per second.

Native 1080p (with Dynamic Resolution) at stable 60 frames per second. Quality Unleashed: Native 1440p (with Dynamic Resolution) at up to 60 frames per second.

